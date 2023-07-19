MAYFIELD, KY — Families in Mayfield, Kentucky, evacuated their homes Wednesday morning, one even by boat, after record-breaking rainfall.
In Mayfield, 8th Street was among the locations that saw the worst of the damage.
The Martin family was one of many impacted by the flash flooding. Jeremy Martin woke up at 4 a.m. Wednesday to overflowing toilets in his house on 8th Street. He opened the backdoor to check out the weather conditions.
That’s when the water started rolling into his home. Jeremy and his fiancée, Bri, quickly started to wake up their five kids to get them to safety.
He said his first instinct was "mainly to get my kids to a safe place.”
He was treading through knee deep water inside his house. Once his family was safe, his thoughts shifted to his neighbors, but he said the water was too high.
“I walked outside, and it literally came up here with water, like across the street. I was trying to go across the street to the neighbors to try and wake them up, because there was no lights on,” Martin said. “We saw them with their dogs...I was trying to go over there and wake them up, but I couldn't cross. The current was too strong.”
The Martin family is faced with uncertainty. They don’t know their next steps, along with hundreds of other families across western Kentucky. While they’ve lost valuables, they said they’re grateful they have one another.