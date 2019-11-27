PADUCAH — Thanksgiving is nearly here, and people are leaving their homes and getting on the road.
AAA says more than 55 million people will be traveling for the holiday in 2019. I spoke to some of those travelers heading through the Local 6 area Wednesday. Jay DiBenedetto and his family were driving from the Rockford, Illinois, area all the way to Atlanta. He says the traffic from northern Illinois to Paducah didn't seem bad, but weather was a factor.
"The weather was pretty windy. For most of the trip it was 30 to 40 mile an hour winds, with 60 mile an hour gusts," DiBenedetto says. "The traffic wasn't as bad. Watching the semitrailers almost tip over, that's what was kind of worrisome while you're coming down."
As they're driving down to visit family, they share their location on an app to give their family members and up-to-date look at their progress. DiBenedetto also made sure to get their car ready for the trip.
"Last week I went and made sure we had an oil change, they checked the levels there, we gassed up last night at a place," DiBenedetto says. "Whenever we stop to get something to eat or go to the bathroom, we fill up a bit, too. We try to make that stop important, so we're not just stopping all the time."
To read AAA's travel statistics, click here.