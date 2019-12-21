PADUCAH— The excitement was high at the Walmart on Irvin Cobb Drive Saturday morning, as 20 families set out to do a little Christmas shopping. Each of them was assigned a special helper in uniform to assist with their purchases. It's all apart of the annual Christmas Cops program.
"When I first told her shop with a cop she was like 'I'm not sopping with a cop,' but now she feels a lot more comfortable now," says LaKera Harris.
LaKera and her daughter JaKera are one of the 20 families that went shopping. Each family got $175 to spend on toys and clothes for the kids.
"I like Elsa," says JaKera as she looked through the toys on the shelves.
JaKera wasted no time picking out what she wanted, adding several barbies to her cart.
"I'm gonna play with them all in one day," JaKera said.
LaKera says it means a lot to her that officers would take time to help make sure her daughter has Christmas.
"If your down on your luck and it's Christmas time, definitely go sign up for shop with a cop at the Paducah police station because it's a great experience," LaKera said.
As for JaKera, she might have a hard time waiting until Christmas to open her new toys.
"I'm gonna play with them right away," says JaKera.
After Walmart, the families and officers ate lunch at Walker Hall and then went to Kroger on the south side where parents could buy groceries. This is the 33rd year of the Paducah Christmas Cops.
