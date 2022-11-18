PADUCAH — Nationwide, 2022 is projected to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel season since AAA started tracking travel in 2000.
Some people in the Local 6 area have already started on their Thanksgiving trips.
Menno Hershberger and his family stopped at White Haven in Paducah. They're on their way to Wisconsin.
"We're going to try to make it up there, all the way up there tonight," said Hershberger. "But if not, we'll have to stop somewhere and spend the night."
His family is one of many who have travel plans for Thanksgiving.
AAA predicts throughout the country, 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That's up 1.5% from 2021.
Locally, leaders with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say people are staggering travel times throughout the week.
They say people are incorporate technology like video chat into their gatherings, which lets people leave for their trips at different times and helps unclog the roads.
"It's kind of changed that thing where everybody has to leave at the same time and get there at the same time," KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says. "It's kind of spread traffic over say a week or two, this kind of spreading out."
Long distances can be a challenge during the holiday season. Leaders say if you're driving, make sure to take breaks every two hours or so.
"Particularly if you're spending five or six hours at a time in a vehicle, it's really easy to get lulled down," said Todd. "It may not be that you're physically tired, but you'll get mentally tired."
For families like the Hershbergers, these road trips are vitally important.
"Family's important and anytime you get a chance to be with them and eat with them," said Hershberger.
Most travelers will be traveling by car.
AAA says in the United States, there will be nearly 49 million other travelers.