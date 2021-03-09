PADUCAH — The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department is working to improve Oak Grove Cemetery.
Those improvements were discussed during Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting.
The city says the Parks and Recreation Department is working to improve maintenance at the city-owned cemetery and make it safer for the community. Staff will review the cemetery twice a year and remove items that aren't permitted to be there.
The city says, to give families who may have left items at burial plots more time to pick up decorations that are not permitted, parks and recreation workers will wait until April 1 to remove items this spring. Items that are not allowed include toys, ornaments, borders, plantings, candles, unsecured garden benches, fragile items such as glass and ground covers such as stones, gravel and mulch.
For more information about the cemetery, visit paducahky.gov/oak-grove-cemetery.
Download the document below to see the city's guidelines and recommendations for the cemetery, including a list of items that are not allowed and a list of items that are permitted.