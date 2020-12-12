MARION, IL-- The loss of a little girl has left her community broken.
Jade Marie Beasley was killed last Saturday. She was just 11-years-old.
Her family, friends, and community came together Saturday evening to remember her for the light she was in their lives.
They organized a candlelight vigil in her honor at the Williamson County Fairgrounds.
The event started with a prayer.
A solemn feeling made its way through this barn at Williamson county fairgrounds.
Dozens of individuals spent their evening consoling each other over the sudden and shocking loss of Jade.
One of the reasons they organized the vigil was healing.
They lit candles, shared a moment of silence, then a song.
People held their candles high while their tears fell.
Jade's first cousin Halle Teeling was present with family and friends.
She tried to express how Jade made her feel.
"Jade was my first cousin, she was amazing, she always knew how to light up a room, she was always full of joy," cried Teeling.
"She always checked up on me when I needed her, she was sassy, she was so amazing."
It was tough for her, but she was grateful for the vigil.
" It just made me feel she was here with us," said Teeling.
"Of course, it made me sad, but she'll always be in my heart, I'll never forget her."
Candlelight vigil Organizer Cassie Gossett went to school with Jade's parents.
"It all came together with the help of the community, local churches, Black Diamond with the use of what you see behind me, very grateful for that, several friends brought some candles and lighters," said Gosset.
There was a large portrait of Jade at the gathering. Gossett picked it up, walked over to Jade's mom, and presented it.
They shared tears, a hug, and laughter as they reminisced on Jade's fun and sassy spirit.
"That picture, one of the family posted it, and I just felt like you know, I gave it to the mom, I am making another copy to present to the father, I've already spoken with him," said Gossett.
"That way, they both have one, I just thought that was a great symbol for them to have."
The family said they will continue to reminisce on the fond memories Jade created while keeping her spirit alive.
They ask others to do the same.
"It was beautiful, I think that you know the family really enjoyed it, it was what the family needed," said Gosset.
Jade Marie Beasley'a death was ruled a homicide.
The woman accused of her death is Julia Bevely. She faces three counts of murder in the stabbing death of 11-year-old Jade Marie Beasley.