CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — She died in a boating accident on Kentucky Lake, but her legacy will live on to help others. There is now a new search and rescue boat in memory of Samantha Ratledge.
Ratledge, from southeast Missouri, was a 22-year-old Murray State University student who fell from a pontoon boat into Kentucky Lake on Labor Day weekend. It happened just off Paradise Resort in Calloway County, Kentucky. Crews found her body two days later.
To honor her memory, Ratledge's family and the community raised about $24,320 to help Calloway County Fire-Rescue buy a new search and rescue boat, plus several side-scan sonars. The boat, named after Ratledge, is already in service.
The Calloway County Fiscal Court also helped with buying the boat.
Local 6 will be talking with the Ratledge family about the community effort to make all this possible. Hear from them Sunday on Local 6.