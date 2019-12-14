VIENNA, IL— The Family Counseling Center, Inc. in Vienna, IL has been awarded grant funds by the Illinois Department of Transportation for new vehicles.
The counseling center says they will use the new vehicles to serve their over 2,200 yearly clients.
CEO Sherrie Crabb is grateful of IDOT for the grant and is crediting it to the hard work of Chief Strategy of Officer Kerie Moore.
“Kerie put a lot of time into gathering the data for this grant and putting everything together. One of the toughest things about grant writing is there can be such a delay between the application and seeing the results of your efforts. In this case, we applied in May of 2018,” Crabb said. “And here we are at the end of 2019 learning that we are going to receive funds for new vehicles. Kerie’s hard work has certainly paid off.”
The IDOT grant will cover the cost of a new minivan, a 12-passenger bus and two 14-passenger buses.
The Family Counsel Center says the grant has freed up some funds that were set aside for new vehicles, which they say was used to brighten the holiday season of their staff.
“Our Board decided to use the money saved to give bonuses to all of our employees,” Crabb said. “This is a perfect example of the impact of human services beyond what people typically think about. We’re not only serving clients directly; we’re bringing grant money into the communities we serve. Thanks to the generosity of our Board, there are also extra dollars going into the pockets of our employees that will be spent at our local shops and restaurants. The work we do benefits entire communities in addition to the individuals we serve.”