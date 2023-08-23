MURRAY, KY — The Love family donated $15,000 to the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County hospital in support of the new Regional Cancer Center.
According to a news release from MCCH, the donation was made in loving memory of wife and mother, Nanette Love, who passed away from pancreatic cancer five years ago.
Nanettes husband, Mike Love, says he survived testicular cancer in addition to losing his wife to cancer. "Our family felt this donation was a great way to honor her memory and we understand the importance of being able to provide good cancer treatment for patients near home."
MCCH says the new cancer center will bring new innovations and a new linear accelerator to fight 98% of cancers close to home.