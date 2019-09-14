ORANGE, CA— The family of a 15-year-old autistic boy are filing claims against the Orange Unified School District.
Emanuel "Manny" Perez died Monday at a local hospital after crashing a golf cart into a metal railing at his school. His mother, Michaela Corona, says the district was negligent and caused Manny's death. She says at 15-years-old her son had the mental capacity of a 5-year-old to 8-year-old.
The school district says Manny had an aide that never left his side and that he was under constant supervision. The district also claims to have video, of the moments leading up to the crash, showing that Manny was not unattended. They also say others tried to stop Manny before he got on the staff golf cart.