PADUCAH — Flags are out in all their glory for Memorial Day. One Paducah homeowner has not one, but 13 flags flying in his yard to remember those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom.
He says each one has a personal meaning behind it.
Each of those 13 flags represent a fallen soldier who had received a care package each month from the Hugs Project of Western Kentucky.
Gayron Ferguson and his wife are the founders of the project. It started when their son was on active duty in the Marines.
Ferguson says his son had two friends who were not receiving mail from home. Ferguson became that person for those two soldiers, and before he knew it, he was sending packages to more than just three soldiers.
There are 13 American flags in the front yard with yellow ribbons on them, each representing a soldier who died in active duty — some they knew and some they didn't.
Jae Anne Rayburn lives up the street from Ferguson.
"It's really, really nice to drive by and see all of his flags that are out, because it represents men and women that we have lost, you know, who fought for our freedom," Rayburn says.
The Hugs packages are sent out as a token of appreciation and a way to say thank you to those keeping our country safe. The boxes make their way all the way across the world each month.
"We don't want to ever forget what these holidays mean. Me being able to ride my motorcycle, me being able to go to the church I want to go to or don't go to church at all. Whatever I want to do I can because there's people that are willing to put their lives on the line for this flag," Ferguson says.
The flag tradition started on Memorial Day in 2009. That year, one of the care package recipients died on active duty. Ferguson said this year is when it truly became personal, because that soldier was someone he knew. Gayron's perspective changed.
"We never know who's coming home and who's not," Ferguson says.
He said to him the flags represent the ultimate sacrifice that the service men and women pay every day.
If you are interested in sending a care package to someone in the military that you know, the Hugs Project will do it. If you don't, you can donate to keep the project going.
