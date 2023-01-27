MAYFIELD, KY — If you're in the market for a family-friendly pup and you have some spare belly-rubs to give, today's Forever Home Friday pet may be for you!
Juno is a 2.5-year-old Blue Heeler mix.
Folks at the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter say she's all around a great dog.
They tell us she's good with other dogs, kids, and even cats.
The shelter says she's house-broken too!
Her adoption fee is $125, and that includes her vaccinations, heartworm test, spay, and microchip.
If you're interested in adopting Juno, contact the animal shelter by calling (270) 251-0130.