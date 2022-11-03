SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) — A Mississippi farmer is recovering after he was rescued from a grain bin filled with soybeans on Tuesday. Soybeans may look tiny, but imagine being buried beneath 10 to 12 feet of them.
"The quicksand effect just pulled him under,” Debra Thornhill says.
Thornhill is counting her blessings. Her brother, Wayne Breakfield, is still alive tonight.
"You can see the beans pouring out that side of the bin, and I could hear them hitting the side of the bin, and I said, 'Kathy, he is in the bin.' Well, I began to run, and I got down here," Thornhill recalls.
It didn't take long before the family knew they needed help.
"All I could think of was ‘We've got to get him out as quick as possible,” Sumrall Volunteer Fire Chief Virginia Hayes says.
Hayes was among the cavalry to answer the call, along with dozens of others.
"When I got on the scene, they were saying that they could hear him moaning and groaning underneath all of that, so we knew he was still alive,” Hayes says. “So that's when we were working as hard as we possibly could to dig him out and then cut him out."
Crews had to use this circular saw to cut through the thick metal.
With each passing minute, family members worried about the oxygen left in the silo as Breakfield remained wedged near the augur below the beans.
"It was a whole lot harder to stay calm once I knew he had been quiet for a while. As long as I knew they could hear him, I could hold it together,” Breakfield’s daughter Angelene Lowe says.
After an hour, and three cuts, Breakfield was finally free.
"A lot of thanksgiving, a lot of thanksgiving. Just thanking the Lord for keeping his hand on him, thankful for the support he received and his watch and protection over not just Daddy, but those people as well,” Lowe says.
Hayes says Breakfield told her that if he had been in the grain bin five more minutes, he didn't think he would have made it.
Breakfield is still in the hospital and will likely lose a few toes, but his loved ones are just thankful he's still alive.