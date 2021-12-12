MAYFIELD, KY — It is hard to imagine the trauma and grief families in Mayfield are going through.
Local 6 met a couple wondering where they will live as they search for lost loved ones and answers.
"It's really hard right now," said Gina Stubblefield.
Speaking for so many families, Gina and her husband Edward describe their emotions. Like so many in Mayfield, they are left with no place to live.
"We were told to go in and get what we could and go," she said. "We can't even go back and clean up."
Right now they are staying with members of their church families. With no home of their own, the couple spent the day volunteering at His House Ministries to be among so many other families who feel lost.
"I feel so bad for these families," said Gina.
"I've never seen my home like this before," Edward said about Mayfield.
It's not just a home they are searching for. They have two relatives who worked at the candle factor they still can't get in touch with. With that, they say comes a quest for answers. They want to know why their loved ones were still on the job in spite of all the warnings.
"There should've never been at work," said Edward.
Still they cling to hope, saying even through the difficulties they know Mayfield is in this together, and they are thankful for so many prayers and words of comfort.
"It's amazing," said Edward.
The Kentucky State Police continues to urge families missing a loved one to make sure and make a report.
They ask families to be patient during recovery efforts. They say they are doing everything possible to keep every one informed and get help to those in need.