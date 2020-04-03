PADUCAH — Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is being monitored after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Families with loved ones staying in the facility are unable to enter the building.
One week has brought a lot of change for Leigh Anne Fugate and her mother, Marilyn, who is staying at Parkview. Last week their family was celebrating Marilyn's birthday, while standing outside of her window because of COVID-19.
"Knowing that there has been an employee at Parkview that has tested positive just puts everyone on even more of a heightened alert," Fugate said.
She says the situation is extremely tense.
"I can't get to her. I can't see her," Fugate said.
Purchase District Health Department Public Health Director Kent Koster says they're working on finding who the employee was in contact with.
"We found that there were, I think, six persons in the facility who we are tracking. Then there are also, I think, four or five personal contacts," Koster said during the county's COVID-19 update Friday afternoon.
Fugate is keeping in contact with her mom through FaceTime, but it doesn't make the situation any easier.
"Just to hear her say, 'that I wish you were here,' that's hard," Fugate said. "Just at the end, you know, when she says, 'I love you.' That gets to you. It's very emotional, and I usually have my moment after we hang up."
Fugate said her mother is in good health. She thinks Parkview is giving her the proper care she needs, given the situation.