KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) — An East Tennessee soldier killed in World War II is finally buried back in home soil on Saturday.
A DNA test in Belgium identified Joe Vinyard, who lost his life 79 years ago as a tank crewman in battle.
His family members and the community gathered to honor his life and sacrifice after his remains were returned to his home state of Tennessee.
Vinyard's remains were tested and compared with DNA from a sister to make the match.
The remains were accounted for last year through the work of the defense P.O.W and M.I.A Accounting Agency, according to the American Battle Monuments Commission.
During his celebration of life, military officials saluted Vinyard as he was buried with a folded flag honoring his sacrifice.