LYON COUNTY, KY — Lee Anne Teague is living a COVID-19 nightmare. It started when she got the call from her home in Tennessee telling her that her 94 year old grandmother was being tested for COVID-19. Her grandmother was a resident at River's Bend Retirement Community in Lyon County.
"We get a phone call, and we need to come get her," says Teague.
Since Teague's grandmother was showing symptoms of the virus, she couldn't go back to River's Bend, so Teague brought her to Tennessee. Teague was careful to quarantine her grandmother. She claims River's Bend called Tuesday morning and said her grandmother tested negative for COVID-19, but that was a mistake. The Pennyrile District Health Department called later the same day to inform Teague that her grandmother did indeed test positive for the deadly virus.
"I said that can't be, because you've already called me and you already told me the test was negative, and she said she didn't know who had told me," says Teague.
Teague's entire family was exposed to COVID-19 because of the mistaken false report. As for her grandmother, Teague is trying to make her as comfortable as possible.
"She is on hospice and we're, we have moved past the hope for recovery and have moved on to final transition," says Teague.
Teague worries if action isn't taken at River's Bend to stop the spread, someone else there might be the next victim of COVID-19.
"I'm worried about the precious, precious health care workers that are there and the ladies and gentlemen that are there and their families," says Teague.
Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says he has met with River's Bend and believes they are close to being able to test everyone at the facility.
Pennyrile District Health Department Interim Director James Tolley sent us the following statement on the issue:
