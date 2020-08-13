WILSON, N.C. (WRAL) — A funeral will be held Thursday evening for a 5-year old boy who was shot to death in Wilson, North Carolina, Sunday evening.
Cannon Hinnant was riding a bike outside his father's home when witnesses say a neighbor walked up to him and shot him in the head.
"Everybody there just loved Cannon. He lit up a room,” says Austin Hinnant, Cannon’s father.
The father was inside his home on Archers Road as Cannon played outside with his sisters. Hinnant says his fiancée stepped inside for just a moment.
"As soon as she shuts the door, I hear a loud gunshot. It sounded close,” Hinnant says.
He ran into the front yard, and saw cannon on the ground. At first, he thought the boy had just fallen off his bike.
"And the closer I got to him, I realized it was far more serious, far more serious. And I just scooped him up in my arms and I held him, and I held him and I screamed ‘Somebody help him. Somebody help me save my son. God, save my son please,” Hinnant says.
A neighbor ran over with an emergency medical bag. Hinnant’s fiancée called 911.
Hinnant says he saw another neighbor, 25-year old Darrius Sessoms, in the yard next door, gun in hand.
"I was looking at him as I was picking up Cannon, and I was so full of rage and I couldn't leave my son's side. I just wanted to be with my son, and I saw Darrius frantically pacing around the yard,” Hinnant says.
He says Sessoms got into his car and drove away.
Sessoms was arrested the next day outside of Goldsboro, and charged with murder.
The police have not released details about a motive.
Hinnant says the evening before the shooting, he invited Sessoms over for supper. He says it looked like Sessoms had a lot on his shoulders.
"I have no idea why he would kill my son in front of his two sisters and cousin,” Hinnant says. “No idea."