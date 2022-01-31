Displaced by the December tornado, Colin and Kelsey Doty and their 10 children found themselves badly in need of a home. They were staying with in-laws near Wingo, Kentucky, until a nonprofit out of Colorado recently drove in to help.
"This one here is from the Meeks family out of Colorado," said Colin Doty as he showed off his new motor home. It's one of two from an organization called EmergencyRV.
"He said 'Do you think two would be good?' and I said 'One would be good. We can make one work,' and he said, "I am going to send two,'" said Colin.
That was probably best. Colin and Kelsey have a full house — a dozen family members and then some if you start counting the grandchildren.
They have two biological children, four adopted children and four foster kids. So, EmergencyRV put the wheels in motion to hook the family up with two motor homes. One was donated by a family in Colorado, the other from a family in Wisconsin.
"It touched my heart, and so we are forever thankful to them," said Kelsey.
"The kids, some of them have been through a great deal," said Colin. "When these arrived, they were excited. It's just a journey to the kids. An adventure."
Colin and Kelsey do plan to rebuild their home in Fulton and eventually park the RVs on that property when enough debris is removed.
As for the future of the RVs: "We thought about keeping one and thought about donating one," said Colin. "We want to pay it forward," said Kelsey.
In fact, you might say paying it forward is in their blood. Kelsey comes from several generations of foster parents. She says now with two roofs over their heads and eight wheels to roll out, she can more clearly focus on loving on their kids.
"We are just so blessed and thankful," said Kelsey. "So many organizations have reached out to us."
So far, EmergencyRV has reached out to four west Kentucky families in the wake of the storm.
The history of EmergencyRV began in 2018. Woody Faircloth and his then 6-year-old daughter, Luna, purchased and drove an RV over 1,000 miles from Denver, Colorado to Paradise, California following the CampFire, which displaced more than 50,000 people two weeks before Thanksgiving 2018. Woody was named a CNN Hero of the Year in 2019 for their work.
Since then, the pair has facilitated delivery and gifting of over 100 RVs to serve as transitional housing to natural disaster survivors who've lost their homes through no fault of their own. The pair and a handful of volunteer’s have gifted RVs to families left homeless by wildfires in California, Colorado, Washington and Oregon; hurricanes in Louisiana and tornadoes in Kentucky. EmergencyRV prioritizes first responders, front line medical workers and veterans, and the group is open to helping any family left homeless due to natural disaster.
Families left homeless by natural disaster may apply for an RV by completing this survivor intake form.
RV owners who wish to donate an RV in good working order and with a clear title may do so by filling out the RV intake for EmergencyRV.org. An EmergencyRV volunteer will contact the donor to discuss next steps. In most cases, RV donors can write off the full appraised value of the RV donation on their taxes. As always, donors should check with their tax professional to ensure that this is the case based on their particular situation.
EmergencyRV will match the donated RV with a family in need and schedule delivery by the donor or arrange for pick-up and delivery of the donated RV. EmergencyRV is a 100% all volunteer organization and currently has dozens of families on our waiting list for housing. While they can’t help everyone, they say they always do their best to help as many families as possible.
If you have an RV to donate that has a clear title and is in good working order, click here to complete the form, and Julia Erv will contact you to discuss next steps. EmergencyRV will match a family with your donated RV. EmergencyRV will arrange for pick up and delivery of the RV, or you can deliver your donated RV directly to the recipient family. The organization will provide RV donors with a tax donation letter for the full appraised value of the RV via a partner organization, Coalitions & Collaboratives, Inc.