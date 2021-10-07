The family of an Arlington, Texas, teenager suspected of injuring four people in a school shooting said he had been bullied and was recently robbed.
The suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly opened fire at Timberview High School. He turned himself in to police following an hourslong manhunt after he fled the school.
A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery, and a 25-year-old man was hospitalized in good condition. It's unclear what their conditions were as of Thursday afternoon.
A teenage girl also suffered minor injuries and was treated and released. A pregnant woman was treated at the school and was not taken to the hospital.
Arlington police said the shooting may have begun with a classroom fight but did not reveal a motive.
Cinthy Wheat, Simpkins' cousin, said he had been bullied and was robbed about a week ago by a group of kids. She said the robbery did not occur on school property but said Timberview was aware of the bullying.
“He’s not a bad kid, he’s never been in trouble," she said in a phone call on Thursday. "He was being bullied and was robbed.”
According to Wheat, this was Simpkins' first year at Timberview. She said he had always gone to private school and transferred to the public high school because he wanted to try something different. When discussing the shooting, she said she thinks Simpkins was "scared."