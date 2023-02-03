METROPOLIS, IL — February is the month for love and all things heart-related. It's American Heart Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, congenital heart defects affect nearly 1% or about 40,000 births per year in the United States.
One in four infants with critical CHDs needs surgery or other procedures in their first year of life. A local girl was one of those babies.
Zoey Keipp, now 3 years old, is thriving. She's recovering from a second surgery she had in October.
She had her first surgery at 4 months old. Zoey's mom hopes the most recent surgery was the last one.
Zoey isn't living her life afraid of her heart defects.
Her mother, Annie Keipp, says her days are filled with play time, like any other 3 year old, but it didn't start out that way.
They knew things would be different for Zoey at Annie's 20-week ultrasound.
“We saw that she had some pulmonary stenosis and also an atrial septal defect. So, a hole between the two chambers, top chambers of the heart,” Annie says.
Zoey had two surgeries at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville. Annie says that process was tough.
“Post-surgery was difficult. It's hard to see a kid that's usually running around, upbeat, doing things, just kind of down,” says Annie.
Recovery has been sweet.
After what they hope is the end of surgeries, Zoey is focusing on being a kid.
Playing with her sisters is her top priority.
But Annie still makes sure to be cautious.
“Something as simple as the flu or a simple stomach bug can mean hospitalization for kids like Zoey, so that can be difficult,” Annie says.
About 20% to 30% of people with a CHD have developmental or cognitive disorders.
Zoey battles speech delays and other developmental issues.
But Annie says that's not slowing Zoey down.
“She's just like any other 3 year old. She just does things a little differently,” says Annie.
Annie is a licensed practical nurse in maternal fetal medicine at the Norton Children's Outpatient Center in Paducah.
She says the developments in ultrasound technology are life changing.
From experience, she says the advancements in fetal medicine helped her get a plan of care together to best take care of her daughter.
All month long, several organizations are committed to raising awareness and funds to further heart disease research.
You can find ways to help Norton Children’s Hospital on its website.