PADUCAH — A 20-year-old man is being called a hero after he was shot while protecting several others during a shooting outside the WC Young Community Center in Paducah over the weekend.
Camdon Marshall was there looking after his girlfriend and her friends when the shooting happened. He says he didn't think twice about protecting those around him.
He was shot in the back of the head, and doctors say Camdon is lucky to be alive. He thought a bullet grazed him until a scan at the hospital revealed there was still a bullet logged in the back of his head. He says he didn't hesitate to throw himself on top of his girlfriend and two other girls to protect them. He says if given the chance, he would do it all over again.
Humble, quiet and to himself: That's how Michelle and Quentin Marshall describe their son, Camdon.
"Even in high school, he didn't hang out. He didn't go to parties," says Michelle.
Camdon is a Paducah Tilghman graduate and is known in the community for playing sports at the school. He says he will always remember that night at the WC Young Community Center.
"A lot of the people that were there were so young, so I didn't really expect it," says Camdon.
Michelle says she'll never forget it either. She says when she got a call from her son that night, she knew something was wrong.
"The pit of my stomach just fell out. So when I answered it, he sounded so calm. He said 'Mom, I just got shot,'" He says.
Camdon only went to the WC Young Community Center to check on his girlfriend and her friends. He was standing outside when he heard arguing. That's when he knew something was wrong. When he heard gunshots from the parking lot, he says he had only one thought.
"Just to grab my girlfriend and her two friends and pull them out the way, and throw them down out of danger,” he says. “I didn't really think about doing anything. It’s just something that I did."
Camdon says in that moment, their safety was his top priority.
"I'm just happy that I was out there to help them in that situation,” he says. “Some people freeze up or some people will try to run and they will get hit, so I'm happy that I was just out there to help and do as much as I could to prevent them from getting hit," he says.
His family says they are happy he is OK, but they were surprised by the demeanor of Paducah police officers. Michelle says she was on the phone with Camdon while police questioned him in the parking lot of the center, still unsure of his health.
"I'm just going to say, when they came into the room, the detectives and even the doctor, I just felt like they were not taking this seriously," she says.
Camdon is taking this in stride, and he says he is upset that prom night ended that way for those who still go to Paducah Tilghman.
"I'm just sorry they had to go through that for something that they're supposed to look at as a night, as like a fun night. They're supposed to remember it for, like, it being fun, because it's their senior prom. So, I'm just sorry they had to go through something like that on the day they're supposed to remember as, like, happiness," he says.