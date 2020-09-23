CARBONDALE, IL — The family of the woman whose body was found inside the trash compactor of a Carbondale apartment complex has filed a lawsuit against the complex, saying the building did not provide proper security measures to protect residents and guests.
In May of Last year, Carbondale police said 37-year-old Kristin Duncan of Murpysboro was found dead inside a "mechanical device" at the Carbondale Towers apartment complex.
A lawsuit filed by Morgan and Morgan on behalf of Duncan's family says Duncan went to visit friends at Carbondale Towers when she became involved in some sort of dispute or attack. The suit says Duncan began running door to door in the complex, knocking and begging people to help her before "they" kill her. That's when the lawsuit says someone forced Duncan down the trash chute at no lower than the sixth floor of the building. "Her purse was found still jammed in the chute following her death," the lawsuit says.
Attorneys say Duncan was still alive when she fell into the trash compactor at the bottom of the chute, and two different people living in Carbondale Towers and called police to report that someone was trapped inside the trash compactor. At some point after those calls were made, someone turned on the compactor, and Duncan "was crushed to death by the hydraulic mechamism," the lawsuit states.
It is not known who turned the trash compactor on.
The lawsuit accuses the company that owns Carbondale Towers, Mellennia Housing Management, of neglecting to take adequate steps to keep people safe, and alleges that security equipment was not working.
In a written statement, attorneys John Morgan and Tanner Shultz with Morgan and Morgan write: "Several residents have allegedly reported unsafe conditions and concerns for their well-being in this building. We allege the building did not take adequate steps to ensure the safety of people on its premises, which is allegedly known to have a high crime rate. This alleged negligence resulted in the death of a young mother. We further allege that while security equipment was present upon the property at the time of the incident, much of the equipment was not maintained properly or in working condition. We will fight for justice for the Duncan family and work to hold the defendants accountable for their alleged negligence."
The suit is seeking compensatory damages, with the amount to be determined at trial.