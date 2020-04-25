COOKEVILLE, TN (NBC) -- A family photo was found more than 200 miles away after a deadly tornado in Cookeville, Tennessee.
People in Yuma, Virginia spotted it on the ground and were curious where it came from.
Through the help of social media, the owners were discovered in an area where 25 people lost their lives in an EF4 tornado. The photo was identified by a couple in less than an hour.
The home they were in was destroyed 200 miles away, yet they were unharmed and most likely amazed to hear of the discovery.
"To me it looked like something that someone would want to have. It looked like a moment that they were trying to preserve," says Virginia resident David White.
Actually, the couple had other digital copies of the photo with no need for it to be mailed back.