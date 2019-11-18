ANNA,IL — Hadley Ashby was born in 2016. She was only here for a short time, but she left a big mark on her community.
Hadley was known around Anna, Illinois, as a miracle baby. A surgery that was meant to correct a birth defect caused her to have brain bleeds that left her with blindness, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and severe brain damage. But still she persevered and went home, where her mother, Lenore Ashby, said she made tremendous progress.
"She was passing with flying colors. She was starting to see. Her brain was starting to make new connections," said Ashby.
Tragedy struck on Dec. 15, 2017, when she passed away from shunt failure, devastating her family.
"That was the absolute hardest day of my life," said Ashby.
But, when others thought the story was over, Ashby realized it was just a new chapter. She's a special education teacher at Vienna High School. Hadley's life lit a fire in her mother that made her want to spread joy through her legacy by creating an inclusive playground.
"It is so precious to me that this park became a reality and see kids in our communities playing with one another regardless of ability," said Ashby.
The new playground will be bigger than the current one at Anna City Park. The Union County Tavern Association donated $56,498.27 to the cause. So far, they have raised more than $120,000 for the project. They're hoping to raise more than $700,000.
Hadley's grandmother, Melody Keller, said this is what Hadley would have wanted.
"I want to see children like Hadley and adults fill this park," said Keller.
They're hoping to open the park in 2021. The family has a fundraiser coming up for the playground called Hadley's Haven Christmas Home Tour. The event is scheduled for Dec. 7-8. Tickets can be purchased at Hewbrewz Coffee House in Jonesboro, Anna-Jonesboro National Bank, Postal Pal or during the event. If you would like to donate to the cause, you can contact Anna City Hall or Anna-Jonesboro National Bank.
For more information about Hadley's Haven and the home tour event, click here.