SAN ANTONIO, TX (KABB/WOAI) — A San Antonio grandmother is recovering after a brutal carjacking last week. She's lucky not to have been more seriously injured, but her assailant later crashed her car and died.
Like many grandmas, 72-year-old Shirlene Hernandez loves to show off her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. But a traumatic run-in with a carjacker last Tuesday left her with some battle scars that could've taken her away from them.
"I can see that man in detail. I have a picture in my mind of him that's just, it's there, and it doesn't go away," Hernandez says.
Hernandez made her way to a Shell gas station Tuesday morning, something she does every day to get her Diet Coke fix.
On her way inside, a man grabbed her, hitting her several times in the face in a tussle to take her keys.
Hernandez says despite three men trying to tackle the attacker, he still got away.
Not long after, police found her car totaled on an interstate and the assailant dead.
"There's a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that. The only, thing I got really sad because he had died. Now, granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery," Hernandez says.
Hernandez says she's still sore and a little beat up, but mostly she's OK.
The carjacker didn't take her spunk, but he did take something pretty valuable.
"I realized I don't have a car. I don't have a car," Hernandez says.
Despite her age, s Hernandez still works every day. She lives on the southwest side of the city, but her job is on the northeast side. It's a bit of a jaunt, but the income helps keep her and her husband stable.
"I just don't want to quit working, and so I've got to somehow get another car. And that takes money and stuff, so I've got to figure out what to do," Hernandez says.
Ultimately, she says she's glad to be alive, and hopes we'll all learn to spring into action when we can.
"I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that is happening to,” Hernandez says.
Hernandez's granddaughter Helen Garcia created a GoFundMe page to help Hernandez buy a replacement car.
More than two hundred people made donations.
With an initial goal of $5,000, the campaign has raised $14,790 as of Monday afternoon. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.