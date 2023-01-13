BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damage by a tornado.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning.
The family's property was in the direct path. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
That was the immediate concern for Terri Hyatte when she saw the damage to her cousin's home. Once she realized everyone was safe, that's when she assessed how bad the damage really was.
There are downed trees everywhere. A vehicle was crushed under a carport. More trees fell on top of the house.
It was a scene Terri Hyatte was surprised to see when she woke up Thursday after what she thought were mild storms.
“I could see rain hitting the window, and I didn't hear much of anything else than that. My dog, he kind of calmed down and laid back down, so I didn't think anything about it,” Hyatte says.
Hyatte says she's baffled by how isolated the damage was.
“Less than 100 feet way, didn't touch it. It still had electricity. I still had electricity at my house,” says Hyatte.
On the other side of the property, a family relic, the silo that's stood on the family farm for generations, was blown away.
The traditions of years past went with it, like the ones she shared with her father.
“He had built a cross and a star of David actually, with blue lights on it, and we'd put it up on Christmastime,” Hyatte remembers.
Hyatte says she’ll miss it. “We'll have to end up taking the rest of it down," she says.
Now the work toward recovery begins.
First on the list: They’re tackling the damage to the nearly 70-year-old home.
“The house has had other damage in some other storms, and so we're not sure what's going to happen there,” Hyatte says.
Tearing down the silo will come later.
“It'll be missed because it's just from the past, but time marches on,” Hyatte says.
The Hyatte family remains in good spirits and has been tackling cleanup since Thursday afternoon.
There was other damage in the area.
Roofing was torn off of two large barns and the fence of a church was damaged.