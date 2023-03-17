MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — After every storm comes a rainbow. For one tornado victim in Freemont, that rainbow came when she was reunited with her furry family member Snoopy. They were separated during the March 3 tornado, but they were brought back together thanks to Facebook and the community.
Ginger Brandon and her family were separated from Snoopy for five days. Even though it was a short amount of time, Brandon says it was an emotional time for her family.
"He's like one of our children. He, you know, plays and acts crazy and gets in trouble," says Brandon.
Snoopy has been part of Brandon's family for a little over eight months and he already means the world to them. She says after the tornado she was separated from more than just a pet.
"The wind through the door open and the three dogs just took off...one of them came running up and I found the other one on somebody's porch...We could not find Snoopy and we were just heartbroken. You know we felt so bad because he'd already been abandoned once and we felt like he probably thought that again," she says.
After Ginger and her family made a post on Facebook that got over 3,000 shares the community search for Snoopy began.
"It was crazy. We couldn't believe it...People called and would email me and message me on Facebook and call my cell phone. ‘Have you found him? Can I come and look?’ I had a women come in from Kuttawa," Brandon says.
She says all of the love and support from her community brought Snoopy back into her arms.
"I said ‘Snoopy puppy, come here!’ and he barreled at me like a kid and jumped in my arms. It was so sweet...Our community deserves a big round of applause for everything that they do when there is a problem," she says.
Brandon says she doesn't know where Snoopy was for those five days, but she is happy he came home safe and unharmed. She says she is still looking for the women that called her and led her to where Snoopy was found.