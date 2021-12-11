MAYFIELD, KY — Darryl Johnson spent the entire day Saturday in Mayfield, Kentucky, searching for any information about his sister, Janine Johnson-Williams. She's one of more than 100 people who were inside Mayfield Consumer Products, a local candle factory, when a tornado hit Friday night.
"I don't know what to do, honestly," says Darryl. "You don't know where to start to look for her. I mean there are only so many people you can talk to and ask names and everything. It's such a big workplace and I don't know. I just don't know."
Darryl says last time anyone heard from Janine was Friday night, just moments before the tornado hit.
"A phone call that was to her husband saying honey it's getting bad," says Darryl. "The roof is gone."
The candle factory is now a pile of twisted metal and steel.
"Probably the worst thing I've ever seen in my life in-person and I've been to several places," says Darryl. "It's just- this is just terrible."
Darryl believes Janine could be trapped in the debris, waiting to be rescued.
"It looks so different. I'm not even sure I'm in the right place right now, I'm not going to lie," says Darryl. "You could see this building before. Now you need to walk over the hill to see this building."
He's already called around to every hospital in the area and no one has seen his sister.
"This is, oh my gosh," says Darryl. "All we can do is pray."
As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, Darryl says they are still trying to locate his sister.
Every so often, search crews will shut down their equipment, turn off their engines and listen for people who might be trapped beneath the debris. Graves County Coroner Jeff Gream says crews will work through the night searching for survivors.