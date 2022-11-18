PADUCAH — Family Service Society partnered with Feeding America and Anthem to provide McCracken County residents with free fresh produce Friday.
People who live in McCracken County were able to pick up fresh produce and milk.
The organization says food giveaways like Friday's are needed, because the organization has been seeing almost double the number of people in need of food this year compared to this time last year.
"In our food pantry, we've seen rising food numbers — people coming in every day asking for food. And you know, food is so expensive right now, being able to provide fresh produce to folks makes a real big difference, especially right before Thanksgiving," FSS Executive Director Candace Woleben.
The organization hopes to make this food giveaway a yearly event.