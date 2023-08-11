PADUCAH, KY — Family Service Society now offers a prescription medication program that helps locals with the cost of prescription medication.
According to the Family Service Society’s website, they assist residents of Paducah, Kentucky in need by assisting with basic needs such as food, clothing, prescription medications, emergency dental, utility assistance, personal hygiene items, household goods, and Christmas food assistance.
“When someone needs help with a payment for prescription medications, we can help,” said the non-profit in a Facebook post.
For more information about the program, contact the Family Service Society by calling 270-443-4838.