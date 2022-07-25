PADUCAH — A nonprofit organization that serves as a crisis resource in Paducah and McCracken County will not be providing in-person services this week because of COVID-19.
Family Service Society says it cannot provide in-person services, including food services, this week because of a staffing shortage due to COVID-19 cases.
However, FSS says it's still able to provide some services by phone, including utility assistance and rental assistance, as well as providing for some vision, medication and dental needs.
The organization says it hopes to resume all services on Monday, Aug. 1.
In the meantime, there are other organizations in Paducah that can help those in need of food assistance.
Paducah Cooperative Ministries can give families in crisis two to three days of emergency groceries once a month, up to five times a year. PCM also has a supplemental food program for seniors. For more information, call 270-442-6795 or visit paducahcoopministry.org. PCM is at 402 Legion Drive in Paducah.
Community Kitchen is another resource in Paducah. Located at 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Paducah, Community Kitchen provides free lunch for everyone in the community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-565-3400 or visit paducahcommunitykitchen.org.
For more information about Family Service Society, visit fsspaducah.com or the organization's Facebook page.