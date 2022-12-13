PADUCAH — Christmas is less than two weeks away, and local organizations are in the spirit of giving, especially as inflation has more families struggling to get by.
Family Service Society and its volunteers are preparing for their annual Santa for a Senior program distribution that begins Wednesday. Bags fill every nook and corner of the facility, each filled and separated by categories including personal care, food and gifts.
With distribution around the corner, volunteers like Guy Jones are working hard to give back. "I get a lot of enjoyment in giving back to the community, because I just think that's what everyone should do to try and help everyone out," Jones says.
FSS Executive Director Candace Woleben says this is a record breaking year for the program. "We are helping over 500 households this year with Christmas assistance. Each household gets two bags of food, a bag of produce, a personal care bag as well as a small gift bag. That's five bags that they get," she says.
They've bagged more than 1,000 care packages. With the constant hurdle of inflation, the organization depended heavily on the community to assist the growth in need this year.
"This year we had some difficulties because of inflation. Groceries are expensive. It cost me double the amount of money to buy sugar, flour and oil this year than it normally does, and in addition to that we've had more households in need than ever before," says Woleben.
It's taken months to prepare for distribution day, and with help from the community, it will be possible. "The cost of this program has significantly risen this year. But we are dedicated to providing it and making sure everyone had the things they needed, and we're relying on the community for that support to makes sure that we are able to do it," says Woleben.
Each household will receive five care packages, including two bags with enough food to prepare a Christmas meal and a little extra, one bag of produce, a hygiene bag and a small gift bag.
If you are 55 years or older or disabled and missed the chance to apply for the program, you still have a chance to get the assistance you need. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Family Service Society will be handing out any leftover or additional items. To learn more, call the organization at 270-443-4838.