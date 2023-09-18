PADUCAH — Child poverty is a growing issue, and multiple local organizations are working to help kids get the clothing, food and other essentials they need.
"It makes me want to weep at how incredible they all are," said Heather Anderson, the homeless student liaison for Paducah Public Schools.
Childhood poverty more than doubled nationally in just a year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
It's a local phenomenon, too, but that isn't always obvious.
Poverty might mean living in a shelter, but many times it means living in hotels and motels, multiple families living in a small space or families couch surfing.
It also means there's a need for help getting kids the basics, like food and personal hygiene products.
At Anderson's office, there are shoes in a variety of styles, colors and sizes. Anderson sees more than just shoes. She sees opportunities to help kids succeed.
"It is crucial and mandated that we remove any barriers to school participation," Anderson said.
Donations are part of her strategy to remove those barriers. She works with 100 students as the district's homeless student liaison.
"That includes any after school or extracurriculars. We have to make sure that they are getting to and from school," said Anderson. "With proactive measures that schools and families put in place, we can make those things less, we can make those things better."
Across town, the Family Service Society is stocked to help fill the growing need, but the Paducah nonprofit's supplies don't last long.
In the summer of 2019, FSS served 313 children. This year, it serves 709.
FSS Executive Director Candace Woleben said those families don't always look the way some people might expect.
"They're your neighbors, your school bus drivers, sometimes even your kids' teachers," said Woleben. "We have a lot of people who come to us that are in professional jobs, but either because of their household size or all of the bills they have, they can't make it."
As for Anderson, she said people are coming together to help fight the problem.
"I feel like our community is working on it," said Anderson. "We're looking for solutions."
If you'd like to donate to Paducah Public Schools' School and Transition Assistance for Youth program, email heather.anderson@paducah.kyschools.us.
Click here for more information on how to donate to the Family Service Society.
To learn more about transitional student services at Paducah Public Schools, click here.