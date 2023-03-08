WELLINGTON, FL (WPBF) — A family who rented a Florida Airbnb has filed a lawsuit after their infant died from fentanyl exposure inside the home.
The Palm Beach County medical examiner has confirmed the child's cause of death.
"A 19-month-old baby dies because of some folks wanted to get a little bit higher than high. No, that's not good," says Thomas Scolaro, an attorney representing the Lavenir family.
The family was visiting Florida in august of 2021 and rented out an Airbnb in the 1600 block of the 12th Fairway in Wellington.
"They're there for 24 hours. The child never leaves the inside of the unit. And after she's put down for a nap in the early afternoon, the parents see her with foaming at the mouth and a lifeless body,” Scolaro says.
Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies and the medical examiner determined fentanyl was in 1-year-old Enora Lavenir's blood and her death was accidental.
During the investigation, officials recalled going to that same house in July in reference to a loud party.
The lawsuit claims that more than a week later, a man named Aaron Kornhauser booked the home.
Palm Beach County deputies said Kornhauser told them "that the group of individuals who stayed at the residence had used cocaine in the residence, and marijuana was also used in the residence. He is familiar with fentanyl and stated that there is no fentanyl in the residence."
Airbnb says Kornhauser previously booked the property through Vrbo, and "it was the first time the property had ever been booked via Airbnb."
Scolaro said the family hopes to raise awareness for families who plan to book through rental properties, and they hope there will be more change.
"They want folks to be given some sort of warning, and they want some systems in place that if there’s drug-fueled parties, that people are given some sort of notice that this house has an asterisk or a warning," he said. "When you turn it over to the next group, that every surface is wiped down, that every sheet is changed, that it’s safe, sanitary and secure for families and children to come next time."
He Lavenirs are suing Kornhauser, the property owner, the rental manager and Airbnb.