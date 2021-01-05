After 42 years in business, Family Video is closing all its stores, the video rental chain announced Tuesday.
The video chain outlasted major competitors like Blockbuster, but Family video owner Highland Ventures' CEO Keith Hoogland said Tuesday night in an public letter to employees and customers that all Family Video locations will close.
Hoogland said the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Family Video "to the end of an era" because of decreased foot traffic in stores and fewer movie releases in 2020.
"What began as a handful of 500 square foot rental locations grew to 800 locations with up to 7,000 square feet of video rental and retail," Hoogland said in the letter. "We were among the few that started with Beta, moved to VHS and remained a part of the DVD & Blu-Ray Era."
Hoogland said while Highland Ventures was disappointed to have to close all Family Video stores, the company will "remain tied to our communities through our Legacy Commercial Property division, owning and managing buildings in the community."
"I am extremely thankful to our employees and customers that were instrumental in Family Video's success. Without you, we would not have been the last man standing in our industry," the CEO wrote.
Family video has a number of locations the Local 6 area, such as those in Paducah, Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff in Missouri; Carbondale, Harrisburg and Marion in Illinois and Paris, Tennessee.