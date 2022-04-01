LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The war in Ukraine has flooded social media and televisions for more than a month. Many of you may be watching the war unfold by scrolling through Facebook or reading articles online. However, the Dunning family as friends in Ukraine and have taken multiple trips there for mission work over the years.
Sam and Holly Dunning own a Kona Ice truck, but not for the reason you might think.
"We have been looking for a way to give a little bit more than we do, because we're not super wealthy people and don't really want to be," says Dunning.
A few years ago, they were looking for ways to help and give more to orphans. That's when they got the truck, which helps them make the money to give.
"We are able to do some things that we couldn't do a few years ago," says Dunning.
Through their mission work, they've met lifelong friends and have kept in touch with some of the orphans who have aged out of the system. One of them was called to fight against the Russian invasion.
"I can't imagine it. Yet, I look at that kid and think he has no mom to be crying for him. He has no dad to tell him this is what you do," says Dunning.
Like many, their hearts break for the country of Ukraine and knowing they might not be able to see their friends again — especially because they're involved with an orphan hosting program. Their last host daughter from Ukraine was with them at Christmas. Now, they can't get in touch with her.
"She was just in our house. Christmas Day she was opening presents with us. Then, you may never see her again. We were thinking this was probably going to be our next daughter. Instead, it's too bad you'll never see her again," says Dunning.
The Dunnings are working with the director of Hope for Orphans to create short-term and long-term plans to help Ukraine.