GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Fancy Farm Elementary School is celebrating after it was named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
The school is one of only seven in Kentucky to receive this federal recognition this year.
Across the entire country, only 297 school were honored with the distinction.
National Blue Ribbon Schools are chosen based on their overall academic performance or progress closing achievement gaps. Fancy Farm Elementary was named among the Exemplary High Performing Schools.
The district says the recognition means Fancy Farm Elementary is now the fourth school in Graves County to receive this honor. Schools that have received the honor in previous years include Farmington, Sedalia, and Central elementary schools.
For more information about the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program and to see the full list of 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, visit ed.gov.