FANCY FARM, KY — Fancy Farm is keeping up its longest-standing tradition going for the 141st year. The annual St. Jerome Picnic will start up at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Organizers were putting the finishing touches on everything all day Friday. The fires are hot, the drinks are cold, and the stage is set for the yearly event. Steven Elder, the political chairman for the picnic, is more than excited to have the event getting back to normal.
"It takes the whole village, literally, to put this on and get this thing going," Elder said.
As political chairman, he's also ready to see some of the famous stump speeches.
"I'm excited to see our leaders back on stage talking to the constituents and coming to this area, because our leaders need to hear from them too," Elder said. "So it's a great connection for us to have throughout the rest of the state."
Before things heat up on stage, they'll start heating up in the barbecue pits. The traditional 10 tons of mutton and pork are smoking and will be ready for you to enjoy on Saturday.
"We've got the pits full, we've got the drinks coming in, we've got bingo that's going to happen," Elder said.
Only Republicans will be speaking at this year's event. Elder doesn't see that taking away from the event, or why these politicians are here.
"There's a reason why you're in Fancy Farm, right? There's a reason why you're here: to talk to volunteers, possible interns. They're going to talk strategy with folks, and so that's why they keep coming back," Elder said.
The barbecue will go on sale Saturday morning, with stump speeches starting at 2 p.m.