GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Fancy Farm, Kentucky, man has been convicted of rape, burglary, kidnapping and other charges in a case prosecutors say shines a light on "the stark reality of domestic violence."
The man, 47-year-old Jackie Wayne Jerome III, broke into his wife's home on March 21, 2020. Police say at the time Jerome was required to stay away from the woman and her home for three years under a court-mandated domestic violence order. Once he was in the home, prosecutors say Jerome threatened the woman, raped her at gunpoint and forced her to drive him around town before eventually releasing her.
A jury on May 7 convicted Jerome of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, violating a domestic violence order and third-degree terroristic threatening. Additionally, Jerome pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun as a felon. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Graves County Circuit Court on June 1.
"This case illustrates the stark reality of domestic violence, and shows that perpetrators can be family members, spouses, or partners who exert control through violence,” Attorney General Cameron said in a statement released Friday. “Our Office of Special Prosecutions stands ready to assist in these cases, and I am grateful to Lieutenant Watkins and Prosecutor Rewa Zakharia for their work in this case.”
Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, Cameron's office says 45.3% of Kentucky women and 35.5% of Kentucky men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape or rape under other circumstances at some point in their lifetimes.