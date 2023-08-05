FANCY FARM, KY — The 143rd annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic kicked off on Saturday, August 5.
While the event centers around big-name political speakers, like this year's Governor Andy Beshear and his opponent Daniel Cameron, it's also a time that focuses on food and community.
Crowds of people wait in the rain for hot barbecue ready for the taking. Ashley Elder has helped sell meats like mutton and pork for the past 43 years.
"I was a window girl ever since I was little, selling it out the window and I've been doing it ever since," said Elder.
Barbecue stands like this, are just one aspect of the event.
Activities like bingo draws both young and old to the day's festivities.
Some locals have been coming here for decades.
What draws them in?
"Friends and family, food, bingo," said Elexie McMutt, who's been to Fancy Farm for 69 years. "It is a big family reunion."
Organizers agree.
The Fancy Farm picnic draws in crowds to the area and is both a major local political event and a time to connect with others.
"Friends, the family, I mean it's a small-town community and we have a lot of fun," said Steven Elder, the political chairman for the picnic.
As for Elder, this is an age-old tradition.
"My family's been doing this our entire lives," said Elder. "We always come down here, prepare all the meat in the mornings, pull it off the pits, sell it by the pound."
The meats, the crowds and the political speeches are what the picnic is all about.
There is an average of 19,000 pounds of barbecue that is distributed at each Fancy Farm picnic.
That's according to the event's website.