FANCY FARM, KY — Fancy Farm Picnic organizers are expecting a large crowd for the 141st annual event next Saturday.
There are concerns as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, but organizers say they also have plans to make the event run smoothly.
District 3 Graves County Commissioner Todd Hayden is on the planning committee for the world's largest picnic. He’s also on the county's health department board.
The event raises thousands of dollars for St. Jerome Catholic Church.
The Fancy Farm Picnic was packed with anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 people in 2019. There were less than 2,000 people last year, visiting at staggered times because of the pandemic.
"We're expecting a full-fledged picnic this year, is what we plan for," said Hayden.
The picnic will be an in-person event as of now.
"We went out and spent the money that we needed to spend to buy the things we needed for activities, and a lot of those have just been within the last two weeks," said Hayden. "Then all of a sudden we're coming back with COVID, you know, possibly getting Graves County in the red here fairly quickly."
The commissioner said the event will follow public health guidelines, which means masks and hand sanitizer stations will be available.
Social distancing will be encouraged, and organizers ask unvaccinated people to wear masks.
They will also have a special vehicle at the event, along with activities and food vendors.
"We're actually going to give vaccines at the picnic. We're going to set up a mobile unit, so anyone that wants to get a vaccine while they're here visiting the picnic will be able to do that," said Hayden.
Masks will be required to enter the indoor cafeteria.
"We want everybody to come out and enjoy themselves. I know everybody has been cooped up for a year and a half. It's a good opportunity to get out," said Hayden. “We are outside, so it's out in the open air. So, just use common sense when you come to do things at the picnic."
Democratic leaders, including Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, will miss the world's largest picnic.
Hayden said he didn't expect them to attend, because it’s not an election year and because of the pandemic. There will be Republican candidates and officials present. Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Thursday announced he will be attending.
Hayden said he wants everyone to come out and raise money for their church.
You are also encouraged to bring your own mask and hand sanitizer with you if you plan to attend.