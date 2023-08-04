FANCY FARM, KY — People all over Kentucky are gearing up for a yearly tradition like no other. The 143rd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic is Saturday.
Organizers are preparing for the biggest turnout in recent years, and they are expecting the political speeches to draw in the crowd.
The Fancy Farm Picnic is known far and wide for three things: family, faith and food. That was already on display Friday night. Saturday is the main event, which includes the political speeches.
Steven Elder, the political chair for the Fancy Farm Picnic, says the lineup of speeches is slowly leveling back out since the pandemic.
“This is really the first year that we've had both sides, both Democrats and Republicans coming back,” Elder says.
This year, there will be speeches from 12 Republicans and seven Democrats.
Excitement surrounds the speeches for the governor's race, especially because both candidates built strong support.
“It's very polarizing. But, the governor has been down in this area several times with the natural disasters in Graves County. I've seen Daniel Cameron here several times as well. So, they focus on western Kentucky,” says Elder.
With many differing political opinions, Elder encourages picnicgoers to keep an open mind.
“You may not ever listen or you may not like the person that's up there speaking, but for a moment you may say, 'I've never thought about it that way,’” Elder says.
These speeches will draw the crowd, but it's the community fellowship that will keep it there.
Attendees look forward to the barbecue and live music, and for Elder and others, a family reunion at the smoke pits.
“My brother's there. My brother-in-law's there. My aunts and uncles are there. My nieces and nephews are there. And that's where we get to come together, beyond Thanksgiving and Christmas. Very few times where large families come together. We come together inside that meat stand,” says Elder.
It's that fun feeling that Elder wants to carry through the whole event.
“We can find common ground over a Sundrop and mutton sandwich, right?” Elder says.
The pavilion will be overflowing with Kentucky voters, and the stage will be filled with Republican and Democratic candidates who all there for the same thing. That’s Kentucky tradition.
The picnic kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the speeches start at 2 p.m.
If you can't make it to the picnic, but still want to watch the speeches, Local 6 plans to livestream them for you.
That'll be available at wpsdlocal6.com and on our Facebook page, WPSD-TV.