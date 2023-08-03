FANCY FARM, KY — Preparations for the 143rd annual Fancy Farm Picnic continued Thursday after rain and storms in the early hours of the day.
There is the potential for more rain and storms Friday and Saturday. However, Fancy Farm Political Chairman Steven Elder said each vendor and volunteer has a game plan to make sure things go as planned.
Rain may slow things down at Fancy Farm, but Elder said it doesn't stop them.
"We've been doing this for 143 years now. We've probably gone through all kinds of different weather. It traditionally always rains on Fancy Farm week, so this is absolutely normal to us," Elder said.
Elder is expecting one of the biggest turnouts the event has had in recent memory, because it's an election year. Every candidate in each statewide race is coming. That includes Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his GOP challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Organizers said they won't let a little rain cool off the fiery speeches expected to happen Saturday.
"We're used to it. We know how to plan. Again, each family knows exactly what they need to do and the time to do it," Elder said.
Vendors and volunteers selling food and other items have already organized supplies to prepare for whatever the weather brings this weekend. That's on top of what the weather has already done.
"Well it's going to be pretty mushy around. You know, we got a lot of campers down here at the campsites, and moving some of the campers in and out is a little bit soft, so it's made some tracks and different things that we're going to take care of," Fancy Farm Committee Member Todd Hayden said.
Elder said even if last minute touches have to be made on Saturday, everything will get done.
The full list of speakers for Saturday's Fancy Farm Picnic was posted to Facebook on July 31. You can see that list in the image below.