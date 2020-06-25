FANCY FARM, KY — After announcing that the 2020 Fancy Farm picnic will still go on despite the coronavirus pandemic, organizers now say that the political speeches will not happen.
Rev. Darrell Venters of St. Jerome Catholic Church posted on the Fancy Farm Facebook page giving some details about how the picnic will look this year.
Venters says Fancy Farm barbecue lovers can still buy pork and mutton by the pound. Additionally, T-shirts will still be sold, and an online and in-person raffle will still take place.
However, Venters says along with the canceled political speaking, no Friday night events will be held, none of the booths or stands will be open, and no camping sites will be rented.
Details about the online and in-person raffle will be coming out within the next couple of days.
"I know this is a disappointment to some and comes as a relief to others. However, taking into consideration all the factors, I believe it is the best route to take at this time," Venters wrote in the Facebook post. "If we all promote and get behind the raffle and the sell of meat by the pound, we can and will have a successful picnic financially."
Last week, the church originally announced politicians would be having their speeches broadcast live from inside the Fancy Farm Elementary School gymnasium instead of using the pavilion. Other safety initiatives were also announced, such as volunteers wearing face masks and frequent sanitization areas being set throughout the picnic.
However, holding the Fancy Farm Political Speeches indoors brought some safety concerns as Kentucky has not set a date for when gatherings of more than 50 people could resume, and the Fancy Farm picnic has thousands of people attend every year.
In the Facebook post, Venters says organizers came to this decision after a lot of prayer.
Venters says he appreciates the work the members of the Picnic committee devote to the process.