FANCY FARM — The St. Jerome Catholic Church says the 140th St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic will take place on Aug. 1.
After several meetings, the Picnic Committee says it has laid out a plan that will follow local, state, and CDC guidelines for large gatherings and the picnic will look different this year.
The committee says there will be fewer booths, reduced hours, masks for volunteer workers, and dedicated individuals that will be sanitizing throughout the day.
There will be raffling off a new Polaris Ranger and three $500 cash prizes at the picnic.
The committee says two of the main attractions will still take place.
Thousands of pounds of slow cooked mutton and pork will be available to purchase by the pound starting at 8 a.m. and will be available throughout the day on the picnic grounds.
Additionally, the political speaking will still take place, but at a different location than the traditional political pavilion.
This year, the speakers will deliver their speeches inside the Fancy Farm Elementary School gymnasium and KET will be set up to broadcast the live speeches.
To ensure guidelines are being followed, the committee says only those with a ticket will be allowed to enter and hear the speeches in person.
Political leaders and legislators will receive their invitation to speak from picnic political organizers.
More so, the St. Jerome School Museum will also be offering tours to the public on picnic day.
St. Jerome Catholic Church and picnic organizers say they are working hard to provide a welcoming, yet safe picnic to those who attend.
The church says more information will be available as the picnic nears. For more information, you can call the St. Jerome Parish Office at 270-623-8181 and ask for Andy Hayden.