Football fans across the country are gearing up for America's most-watched sporting event this weekend — Super Bowl LV. While this will be a Super Bowl like no other, the dangers of drunk driving are still the same.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police are encouraging you to celebrate responsibly this year and drive with your safety in mind.
Gov. Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to 'play for Team Kentucky' by cheering on their team at home.
“As public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said yesterday, we want everyone to have a good time watching and celebrating the Super Bowl but we can’t afford to let our guards down,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This year, there are two good reasons to watch the big game at home. One is to combat the spread of COVID-19 to protect our fellow Kentuckians. The second is to avoid putting yourself and others on the road at risk if you plan to drink alcohol.”
But, if you choose to watch the big game somewhere else, KSP says Posts across the commonwealth are preparing for Operation C.A.R.E., or Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7. This means more KSP Troopers will be patrolling the Interstates and U.S. Highways.
KSP says the troopers and officers will put a high emphasis on all traffic enforcement violations, including speeding, failure to wear a seat belt, impaired/distracted driving, and commercial vehicle enforcement.
KSP is giving drivers some tips to increase safety awareness on the roads on Super Bowl Sunday:
- Slow down — Especially in bad weather, construction areas, in heavy traffic, and unfamiliar places
- Buckle up — Click it or ticket: Make sure everyone in your car is properly buckled up, it's the law.
- Move over for first responders — It's Kentucky law to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle. If you can't move over, you must slow down. You can get fined, jail time or both if you don't comply.
- Eliminate distractions while driving — Stay alert, monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are driving and keep your phones away while driving.
- Leave early for your destinations — KSP will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints this weekend. You may find yourself at a checkpoint, so make sure you adjust your travel time.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Office of Highway Safety is also teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety for a "Fans don't let fans drive drunk" reminder urging all fans to avoid a major fumble by not driving impaired.
“Drunken driving crashes are 100 percent preventable,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Drivers must understand that drugs and/or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive, but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination and reaction times.”
If you see a troublesome driver or any suspicious road activity, contact your local KSP Post or law enforcement agency. You can find your local KSP Post by clicking here.
According to KYTC, preliminary numbers show 120 people in Kentucky were killed in crashes that involved a drunken driver in 2020.
“These are not just numbers,” said Gray. “These are people – mothers, daughters, sons, fathers – who never made it home to their loved ones due to someone’s choice to drink and drive. Any number above zero is unacceptable.”