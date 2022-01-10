FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Farmer appreciation projects across Kentucky are receiving grants totaling more than $70,000, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture said.
The grants are part of a $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture award. State officials say the funds will allow the department to expand on its campaign to support healthy lives on farms. The project focuses on mental and physical health of agriculture producers by increasing awareness, normalizing discussion of the topic, reducing the stigma of seeking help and showing farmer appreciation, the agency said.
A total of $75,000 of the overall funds was available for small grants, up to $5,000 each. The 44 applications were reviewed by a committee, and 16 were awarded funds.
“The goal of these grants is to fund projects that will raise awareness in our communities about the work farmers do each and every day, giving farmers the appreciation they need to know what they do matters,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles in a statement.