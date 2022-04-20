MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Homes aren't the only things the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak left in shambles. Lives and livelihoods were forever changed, and some farmers are scrambling to get their fields ready for peak planting season.
Jason Watt, owner of J&K Farms in Oak Level, has been clearing his fields and tree lines since the tornado hit.
"It's a lot of labor. It's not going to pick itself up," says Watt.
He's picking up the pieces after a tornado tore through his fields. Watt lost some of his equipment, a shop and two trucks full of grain to the storm.
"Farming is what we do here. It's what me and my family do. We can't do without having a crop every year, especially the way expenses are. We can't afford to keep spending money on something that's not going to make it," says Watt.
Luckily, his winter wheat didn't take a significant hit. That’s a small silver lining, because insurance doesn't cover what's in the field. The USDA is stepping in, but Watt says that assistance is not as much as people think.
"We're not getting enough to pay a payment on anything. The deal is you're getting some money to pay for the fuel and your time," says Watt.
He's spending most of his free time on an excavator clearing downed trees.
"I've been working on this particular job for 42 hours, and I'm still not done. I've got several more farms to do. It's going to take every bit of six to eight months to get this cleaned up," says Watt.
The weather isn't cutting him any slack either. It's causing muddy fields and delaying his shop from being rebuilt.
"Last week we had a storm come through, and it shifted it 6 inches, so we had to start back over and re-brace it," says Watt.
Shops can be rebuilt and crops replanted, but Watt says he still has what can't be replaced.
"We can talk about all the damage we've had on this Earth, but the main thing is my family is here," says Watt.
Like many recovering from the tornado, Watt says it's a marathon, not a sprint. There are some things that will take years to replace or clean up.