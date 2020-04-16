GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Beef producer Nick Smith has seen better days in the cattle industry.
"It's been devastating," says Smith.
Volatile markets are sinking cattle prices dramatically, and some processing plants are shutting down because employees are getting COVID-19.
"They're not bidding on fat cattle right now. We've got lots of cattle ready to go to processing that we just keep feeding," says Smith.
Cattle are now worth $250 less per head, which is costing some operations millions.
"Makes it pretty tough to do your day to day operations when you think about losing that much money," says Smith.
Smith says fortunately there are several meat stores in West Kentucky that are doing well right now. With high demand and processing plants shutting down, Smith worries about keeping the shelves stocked.
"There's not much meat in frozen storage now. Usually we've got 30 days' worth of frozen storage, and now there's not any," says Smith.
Beef isn't the only commodity taking a hit. Row crops like corn and soybeans are declining in price as well.
"It's just gonna' be tighter this year," says Row crop producer Jed Clark.
Clark says corn and soybeans are hitting four- to five-year lows. Those diminished prices are unwelcome for producers like Clark, who have been dealing with trade uncertainty for the past several years.
"You're going to dip into the capital you've earned over the past couple of years to handle some of this," Clark says. "You're gonna' have to reevaluate."
Despite the hard times, Smith and Clark are optimistic things will get better.
"We just pray that in the next few weeks that they get something figured out and get these things back open," says Smith.